Alma Police: Wanted child molester considered armed, dangerous

ALMA, Ga. (WSAV) - Authorities in Bacon County are looking for a man wanted for child molestation and aggravated sexual battery of a minor.

According to the Alma Police Department, Carl Jerome White, 58 of Waycross, should be considered armed and dangerous.

He is described as a black male, bald with brown eyes. White is 5’11’’ and 165 lbs.

Police said his last known address is 115 Taylor Road in Alma. White may be driving a black Chrysler 300 with chrome rims.

Anyone with information on White’s location is asked to contact Alma Police at 912-632-8751 or the closest law enforcement agency.