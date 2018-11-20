Alleged Ghostface Gangsters face federal indictment Video

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - A major drug trafficking and weapons investigation has lead to a major takedown of a violent street gang reportedly operating in six Coastal Empire counties.

It's labeled Operation Vanilla Gorilla.

Now scores of the notorious Ghostface Gangsters are named in federal indictments.

Bobby Christine, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, was flanked by representatives of the law enforcement agencies involved in the seven-month investigation as he made the announcement the indictments were unsealed last Friday.

Christine says 43 men and women are now facing federal charges. The indictments allege the narcotics-trafficking conspiracy started three years ago continuing until the present.

"This narcotics trafficking conspiracy began as early as 2015 and continued to the present," Christine said.

At least one of the lead defendants has the name of the operation tattooed across his neck. Christine says this investigation is one of the largest takedowns of Ghostface Gangsters to date.

"White supremacy and also anti-Semitism are a hallmarks of this gang, a violent white supremacist street gang," he said, adding, "They coordinated their activities with other criminal street gangs to aid in the distribution of controlled substances, for protection, and to promote a climate of fear throughout the prisons and outside communities in which they operated."

All but two of the defendants, one with Vanilla Gorilla tattooed across his neck, are in custody right now.

They were rounded up from six counties in the Coastal Empire; Bryan, Chatham, Effingham, Emanuel, Evans and Tattnall.

This case was investigated as an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) operation. The OCDETF program is the centerpiece of the United States Attorney General's drug strategy to reduce the availability of drugs by disrupting and dismantling major drug trafficking and money laundering organizations and related criminal enterprises.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Chatham County Narcotics Team (CNT), the Georgia Department of Corrections Intelligence Division, the Savannah Police Department, the Chatham County Sheriff's Office, the Bryan County Sheriff's Office, the Richmond Hill Police Department, the Pooler Police Department, the Effingham County Sheriff's Office and the Bloomingdale Police Department, with assistance from the U.S.. Marshals Service. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys E. Greg Gilluly, Jr. and Frank Pennington.

Savannah Police Chief, Roy Minter, says these are not victimless accusations by federal prosecutors.

"We're looking at the fact that each one of the indictments represents one or several crime victims," Minter said.

Christine says many of the defendants have lead lives filled with crimes.

"It's important to point out that according to their criminal histories, the 43 defendants, in this case, have been arrested a total of 561 times," he said.

Operation Vanilla Gorilla Defendants:

David McCloskey, 47, a/k/a "Larchmont," of Augusta, Ga.;

Mike Penfield, 54, Pooler, Ga.;

Nick Penfield, a/k/a/ "Picnic," 22, Pooler, Ga.;

Cody Penfield, 28, Savannah, Ga.;

Adam Cushman, a/k/a "Cush," 39, Savannah, Ga.;

Devon Aines, a/k/a "Devon Johnson," 32, Garden City, Ga.;

Trevor Aines, a/k/a "Sticks," 29, Garden City, Ga.;

Avery Wiggins, 43, Guyton, Ga.;

Tyler Shuman, 25, Pembroke, Ga.;

Aaron McCarthy, a/k/a "Mustang Aaron," 40, Pooler, Ga.;

Darren J. Driggers, a/k/a "eBay," a/k/a "DJ," 26, Bloomingdale, Ga.;

Crystal Wilson, 36, Bloomingdale, Ga.;

Cody Eubanks, 26, Pooler, Ga.;

Robert Fuller, a/k/a "Robbie," 39, Richmond Hill, Ga.;

Baby Dwayne Garrison, 55, Bloomingdale, Ga.;

Jennifer J. Grooms, 36, Ellabell, Ga.;

Marcus Logan-Greco, 28, Richmond Hill, Ga.;

Brandon Chapman, 25, Savannah, Ga.;

Ronald A. Smith, 39, Newington, Ga.;

Kenneth I. Jenks, a/k/a "Juno," 40, Savannah, Ga.;

Daniel Fleming, a/k/a "Baby Boy," 32, Savannah, Ga.;

Andrew P. Campos, a/k/a "Chubs," 28, Richmond Hill, Ga.;

Rodney Rose, 39, Bloomingdale, Ga.;

Cody Tracy, a/k/a "Cojack," 33, Guyton, Ga.;

Joshua Mcnelly, 25, Savannah, Ga.;

Cynthia Miracle, 48, Ellabell, Ga.;

Dillon Myrick, a/k/a "Country Crack," 31, Savannah, Ga.;

Amberly Knight, a/k/a "Tina Tinker," 26, Savannah, Ga.;

Keri Ann-Marie Lewis, 28, Savannah, Ga.;

Waylon Jesse Hodges, 41, Pembroke, Ga.;

Christine Loggins, 43, Rockledge, Ga.;

William Frank Davis, a/k/a "Nitty," 31, Guyton, Ga.;

Joseph Britt Carter, a/k/a "Crack," 29, Savannah, Ga.;

Maurice L. Graham, a/k/a "Moe," 45, Savannah, Ga.;

Meagan M. James, a/k/a "Meagan M. Cooke," "Amanda Gail Page," and "MJ," 35, Alto, Ga.;

Shawn Hadden, a/k/a "Shorty," 42, Bloomingdale, Ga.;

Christopher Hendrix, a/k/a "Hot Boy," "Irish," and "Conor Murphy," 40, Helena, Ga.;

Elizabeth Kitchens, a/k/a "Liz," 38, Tybee Island, Ga.;

Kerri Neely, 27, Savannah, Ga.;

David Rahn, 41, Savannah, Ga.;

Miranda Burnsed, a/k/a "Miranda Harralson," 32, Pembroke, Ga.;

Patrick Kennally, a/k/a "Shifty," 39, Bloomingdale, Ga.; and,

Kimberlin Johnson, 24, Rincon, Ga.

Of the 43 defendants charged, 41 are now in custody awaiting further court proceedings.

The next step in the process for the defendants will be a court appearance in Bulloch County on Monday.

Prosecutors say it's being moved to Statesboro where the courtroom can accommodate the size of the defendant pool from Operation Vanilla Gorilla.