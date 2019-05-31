AEDs stolen from public areas in Lowcountry, officials say Video

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) - Investigators want to know who stole two public defibrillators Memorial Day weekend and why they did it.

Officials say the Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) located on the Bluffton Linear Trail and Alljoy Public Dock were stolen and the stations they were located in vandalized.

The AEDs were placed there in 2017 thanks to generous donations from the non-profit Arrhythmia Alliance.

"After all the hard work to raise the funds to ensure Bluffton is HEARTSafe, it is heartbreaking to now have two of our AED's stolen," stated Trudie Lobban MBE, Founder and Trustee of Arrhythmia Alliance. "Whoever has taken them may not realize that they are of no monetary value and yet a price cannot be put on this small piece of equipment if it saves a life."

Officials say all the devices have a unique serial number, so they cannot be sold. If they are, they can be traced.

"All we are asking is we can return them, so we can put them back where they belong and be used for their true purpose," stated Claire Shumway, Program Coordinator for the Arrhythmia Alliance.

Anyone with information on the AEDs is asked to contact the non-profit at 843-41501886 or by emailing info-us@defibssavelives.org.