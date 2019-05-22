Crime & Safety

5-month-old dies after being left in van at Jacksonville daycare

Posted: May 22, 2019 06:43 PM EDT

Updated: May 22, 2019 06:43 PM EDT

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WTLV) - Police say an infant died Wednesday after being left in a van for about five hours at a Florida daycare.

According to an employee, the 5-month-old girl was found by her mother in the afternoon. The mom called the daycare to check on her child when an employee said she hadn’t seen her.

That’s when the mom rushed to the daycare.

Authorities said the child was likely in the van from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Police said first responders tried to resuscitate the child but were unsuccessful.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office confirmed the child died at 2:53 p.m.

"Homicide is now working the case and interviews are being conducted. No other children were hurt," said Asst. Chief Brian Kee, adding, "We are meeting with the state attorney now and we will determine what charges are appropriate and whether or not those charges will be filed as soon as possible."

As of 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, no one had been arrested. The sheriff's office is investigating and said the daycare would be held responsible.

