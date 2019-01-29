5 charged with murder in Effingham Co. teen death investigation Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Pictured: Candice Crocker (step-mother), Elwyn Crocker Sr. (biological father), Kim Wright (step-grandmother), Roy Prater (Kim Wright's boyfriend), Mark Anthony Wright (step-uncle) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Elwyn Crocker Jr. 2016 school photo (L) Mary Crocker 2018 school photo (R) (via ECSO) [ + - ] Video

GUYTON, Ga. (WSAV) - Five suspects already in custody for concealing the deaths of two Effingham County teens now face murder charges.

According to the Effingham County Sheriff's Office, Felony Murder warrants were served Monday for Elwyn Crocker Sr., Candice Crocker, Kimberly Wright, Roy Prater, and Mark Wright.

The charges come more than a month after the bodies of 14-year-old Mary Crocker and her brother, Elwyn Crocker Jr., were found buried near the wood line of their Guyton home.

Investigators say the murder charges are connected to Mary's death. The circumstances regarding Elwyn Jr.'s death, who would have been 16 this year, continues.

ECSO says the official cause of death of both children is still pending.

All five suspects have been charged with concealing the death of another and cruelty to children in the first degree. According to ECSO, the suspects have been moved out of the county to separate jail locations for their safety.

This story is developing. News 3 will bring you further updates.