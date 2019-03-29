2 seriously hurt in shooting near Charlotte school

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WCNC) - Two people were rushed to a hospital with serious injuries after a shooting near a North Carolina school Friday morning.

Medics confirmed that both people were transported around 10:30 a.m. after the shooting near Commonwealth High School, a charter school in Charlotte.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said the victims appeared to be teenagers but did not confirm if they were students at Commonwealth High.

Maj. Allan Rutledge said officers do not believe the shooting was random and stemmed from some sort of dispute. He said Commonwealth High has notified parents of the shooting incident.

Rutledge said nearby Winterfield Elementary was placed on lockdown as a precaution until the scene was determined safe. No elementary school students were hurt during the shooting.

CMPD did not announce any arrests.

This story is developing. Stay tuned for further updates.