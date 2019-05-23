Crime & Safety

2 dead in Richmond Hill home; GBI investigating

Posted: May 23, 2019 03:46 PM EDT

Updated: May 23, 2019 03:54 PM EDT

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) - Authorities are investigating the death of two individuals in a home in Richmond Hill.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), a male and female were found dead in a residence on Osprey Drive with "no sign of a home invasion."

A spokesperson for the GBI said the names of the deceased will not be released until next of kin notification.

Richmond Hill Police requested the GBI's assistance.

This story is developing. News 3 will bring you any further updates.

