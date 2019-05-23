2 dead in Richmond Hill home; GBI investigating

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. GBI on scene in Richmond Hill (photo: Lewis Levine, Coastal News Service)

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) - Authorities are investigating the death of two individuals in a home in Richmond Hill.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), a male and female were found dead in a residence on Osprey Drive with "no sign of a home invasion."

A spokesperson for the GBI said the names of the deceased will not be released until next of kin notification.

Richmond Hill Police requested the GBI's assistance.

This story is developing. News 3 will bring you any further updates.