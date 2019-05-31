18-year-old arrested for attempted rape, assault charges Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - Savannah Police have arrested a man on attempted rape charges after two incidents at a women's restroom.

A woman reported around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 26, a male approached her in the women's restroom at the Savannah Welcome Center on West Boundary Street. Police say she was able to fight him off after ripping his clothes.

The next day, there was an incident reported at Ellis Square. Police say the suspect was seen loitering near the women's restroom.

A private security guard alerted law enforcement of the activity.

18-year-old James Ellis Collins was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, attempted rape, possession and use of drug-related objects and obstructing public passages in connection with the incidents.