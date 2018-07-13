17-year-old reported missing on Hilton Head

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Emily White, 17 (via BCSO)

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) - Beaufort County authorities are seeking information on the whereabouts of a young woman last seen on Thursday night.

Emily White, 17, was seen last at her residence in Windmill Harbour around 11:00 p.m., according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

She was wearing pajamas and typically has on a gold necklace with an oval-shaped Opal, multiple bracelets, and multiple ear piercings.

Emily has a “Be Still” tattoo on one of her hips.

Anyone with information on the location of the 17-year-old is asked to contact Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777; reference case number 18S161860.