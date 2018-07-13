Crime & Safety

17-year-old reported missing on Hilton Head

Posted: Jul 13, 2018 01:34 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 13, 2018 01:34 PM EDT

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) - Beaufort County authorities are seeking information on the whereabouts of a young woman last seen on Thursday night.

Emily White, 17, was seen last at her residence in Windmill Harbour around 11:00 p.m., according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

She was wearing pajamas and typically has on a gold necklace with an oval-shaped Opal, multiple bracelets, and multiple ear piercings.

Emily has a “Be Still” tattoo on one of her hips.

Anyone with information on the location of the 17-year-old is asked to contact Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777; reference case number 18S161860.

