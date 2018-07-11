11-year-old tourist dies after being struck by drunk driver in Charleston Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Jeffrey William Wakefield, 30 (WCBD) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wrecked vehicle (WCBD) [ + - ]

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) - Police say an 11-year-old Danish girl visiting Charleston has died from an accident involving a drunk driver.

Charleston police say 30-year-old Jeffrey William Wakefield drove onto a sidewalk Monday after leaving the scene of another accident minutes earlier.

Police say Wakefield went through an intersection and onto the sidewalk striking the child.

The girl has been identified as Selma Akguel. She and her family had been in Charleston from Denmark for only a few days when she was struck.

Her parents made the anguishing decision to take her off life support this morning.

Police say Wakefield failed a sobriety test at the scene and was taken to a hospital to submit blood and urine samples. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division will test the samples to see how impaired he was at the time of the accident.

Investigators say Wakefield has been charged with felony driving under the influence and reckless homicide.

They have determined that Wakefield was involved in a hit and run accident where he struck a parked vehicle occupied by the driver.

A police report states the driver was not injured. Wakefield received a $50,000 bond.