10 people shot in 48 hours in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - Ten people, including a 16-year-old boy, were shot in Savannah in the past 48 hours. Two of them died.

Are any of these shootings connected? Could they be gang-related?

So far, no information has been released about any suspects in the shootings.

The shootings happened in five different locations across Savannah. The violence began Monday at Colonial Village Apartments on White Bluff Road, and ended Tuesday night on Damascus Road. Four people were shot there.

Two of the victims, 27-year-old Devonte Henneghan, and another male were killed.

"It's really a lot, and when you're looking at it from an investigative standpoint obviously the first thing that jumps out is the timeline, that all of these are happening in a 24, 48 hour period so you would make the assumption that they are related," says Gerry Long, WSAV's Crime Expert. "It could simply be retaliation and whether that's a formal gang or not people are acting on behalf of others, so that in fact makes it somewhat gang-related, but again, we don't know that."

27-year-old Deonte Jones and 28-year-old Michael McDaniel were also shot Tuesday night on Damascus Street.

They were transported to the hospital, no word yet on their conditions.

Police arrested one person after a shooting on Dorchester Road Tuesday afternoon. They say 18-year-old Antonio Knight was accidentally shot and later arrested. Knight had broken into an unoccupied home, and had been staying there for several days.

Police also say Knight was shot by an acquaintance who was in the house with him. He was booked on a burglary charge.

If you have any information about any of these shootings, call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at 912-525-3124.








