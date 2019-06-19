'Domestic shooting' in Effingham County leaves one critically injured
SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (WSAV) - Authorities say they are investigating a "domestic shooting" that happened Tuesday night in Effingham County.
The incident happened on McCall Road, a spokesperson for the Effingham County Sheriff's Office (ECSO) confirmed.
ECSO said one person was transported by LifeStar, an air ambulance service.
No word yet on the identities or relationship of the parties involved.
This story is developing. News 3 will bring you further updates.
