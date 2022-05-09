iHeart Dental

Skip to content
WSAV-TV
Savannah
61°
Savannah
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Savannah News
Local News
Crime & Safety
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Murdaugh Investigations
Ahmaud Arbery Case
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
Georgia News
South Carolina News
National News
International News
Military
Politics
Washington
Traffic
Health News
Education
Community
Technology
What’s Trending
Press Releases
Automotive News
Top Stories
Zelensky: ‘There will be two Victory Days in Ukraine’
Preliminary 3.3 magnitude quake jolts South Carolina
Alabama jail escape: Here is what we know
Video
Watch: Lightning explodes ground near Fla. man
Video
On Your Side
On Your Side Stories
Consumer Reports
Submit Story Ideas
Weather
Forecast
Weather News
Alerts
VIPIR Radar
Live Cams
Hurricane Central
Report a Closing
WSAV Weather NOW App
Kris’ Weather Blog
WSAV NOW Weather
Marine and Tides
Climate Change
Storm Watch 2021
Storm Team 3 Storm Tracker with Your Local Ford Dealers
WSAV NOW
WSAV Live Newscasts
Live News Coverage
Video Center
Contests
Weather Blog
News App
Weather App
Top Stories
Events this Mother’s Day you don’t want to miss
Top Stories
What’s the history behind Cinco de Mayo?
Top Stories
AEW Dynamite coming to Savannah in July
What to do in Savannah this weekend
National Paranormal Day: Ghost tours in Savannah
Jepson Center showcases Voodoo inspired artwork
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Athlete of the Week
College Sports
Georgia Southern
Georgia Bulldogs
NFL Draft
Jaguars
Top Stories
80-1 shot Rich Strike races to huge upset in Kentucky …
Top Stories
Kentucky Derby: What you can’t name a horse
Top Stories
Recruiting Spotlight: Thomas Zimbalatti of Richmond …
Video
Reaction to GHSA’s ban on transgender athletes
Video
Ghost Pirates drops inaugural game schedule
WSAV 3Deep All-Star plaques delivered to this year’s …
Video
Features
Celebrations
Remarkable Women
Buddy Check 3
Perfect Pet
Around Town
Community Calendar
3 Gives Back
This Is Our History
Music In Our Schools
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Lottery Results
Coastal Experts
Shows
Programming
The Bridge
Where’s Bunny Ware?
WSAV CW
The VeryVera Show
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Email Newsletter Signup
Download the App
Regional News Partners
Advertise With Us
Work for WSAV
About BestReviews
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Please enter a search term.
iHeart Dental
Trending Stories
Alabama jail escape: Here is what we know
Fire crews extinguish house fire on Cowan Ave.
Fla. woman bisected by hit-and-run driver: police
Online dating scammers use woman’s photos to lure …
1 dead, 1 injured in early Sunday morning shooting