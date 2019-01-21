WSAV’s 2019 MLK Observance Day Parade Special

The streets of downtown Savannah were packed Monday, Jan. 21 for the 40th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Observance Day Parade.

Every year the MLK Observance Day Association holds a celebration of Dr. King’s life with a parade of local organizations, schools, bands, churches, and businesses.

This year 323 various organizations participated, topping last year’s roughly 270 entries.

“It grows every year, it is a good thing. It shows that more people want to participate. And it’s getting more diverse,” said Dr. Otis Johnson, former Mayor of Savannah and co-host of WSAV’s parade coverage.

Leading this year’s parade as the 2018 Marshals are Rosa-Bel Dixon, Savannah native and local teacher, along with David Richards, 100 Black Men of Savannah member and Georgia Military Veteran Hall of Famer.

WSAV’s live coverage kicked off Monday morning, hosted by Coastal Sunrise anchors Kim Gusby and Ben Katko, joined by Dr. Johnson. WSAV’s Shaynah Ferreira and Martin Staunton reported on the ground while News 3 anchors Tina Tyus-Shaw and Ben Senger rode along in the parade.

