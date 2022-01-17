WATCH: WSAV’s 2022 ‘Honoring MLK’ Special

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The nation pauses each year on Jan. 18 to honor the life of one of the most influential people of the 21st century, civil rights giant and public servant Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

His view on nonviolence and equality has had an enormous impact on our community, our nation and our world.

For more than four decades, the Observance Day Association of Savannah has celebrated Dr. King’s life, legacy and contributions — and WSAV has been right there with them.

This year, due to COVID-19, our presentation may be different, but our commitment to honoring Dr. King continues.

Watch WSAV’s “Honoring MLK” special for a look back at parades past, and hear from leaders and community members as they reflect on the dream and our pursuit of it.