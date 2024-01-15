SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The 2024 MLK Observance Day Association Parade kicks off Monday in Savannah.

WSAV News 3 will bring you live coverage on-air and on this page.

Our coverage begins at 10 a.m. featuring Kim Gusby, Edward Moody and Ben Katko as well as former Savannah Mayor Dr. Otis Johnson.

The parade starts at Liberty and East Broad streets and then travels to Broughton Street and MLK Boulevard.

MLK Day, a federal holiday, marks the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. This year, he would have been 95 years old.