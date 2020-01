SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - The MLK Unity 5K kicked off today with a race to bring the community together and a festival to teach kids about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Runners dashed down the streets of Savannah in a race that's centered on making sure kids in the community do not go unnoticed, a focus Sean Walker and other volunteers, said was embodied by Dr. King's efforts. They said the event enables them to carry on King's legacy.