SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The MLK Observance Day Association parade has returned to the Coastal Empire for the first time since 2020.

The parade begins at 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, and is set to take place throughout the city’s Historic District. The route starts at the intersection of East Broad and Liberty streets and will end at the intersection of MLK Jr. Boulevard and West Anderson Street.

Can’t make it to the parade? WSAV is bringing the festivities to you with a live broadcast on WSAV on-air and online.