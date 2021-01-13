Tybee Island leaders prepare for first virtual MLK Day celebration

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – Even though the pandemic canceled their annual parade, the Tybee MLK Human Rights Organization promises another memorable celebration to highlight Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy.

The organization began work to move this year’s celebration to a virtual format once the pandemic began last year.

Donna and Ben Goggins serve on the board that selects the Tybee MLK Student Scholars. They both agree this year’s celebration will look different but will have the same excitement and enthusiasm as any other year.

“The celebration this year is going to look the same as it has before because the passion and the opportunity to celebrate Martin Luther King is still here. We’re just going to use a different medium to do it,” said Donna Goggins.

In addition to the annual parade, Tybee MLK hosts a human rights discussion forum where they present their Student Scholars. These students from Chatham County submit speeches to the organization and receive cash prizes if selected.

The Goggins say the students write speeches on a variety of topics, including Black Lives Matter, immigration, environmental issues, racism, poverty and inequity.

Ben Goggins says the speeches each year provide a unique perspective into the lives of the next generation of civic leaders.

“It’s such a good way for us, Tybee MLK or the adult community, to hear the students,” he said.

This year’s celebration can be viewed on the City of Tybee Island’s website as well as on the Tybee MLK Human Rights Organization Facebook page.