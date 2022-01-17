The youngest generation takes center stage during Bluffton MLK event

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – In Bluffton, dozens of people came out to celebrate and honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s words and legacy.

And the youngest generation took center stage at Monday’s event.

Kids from St. John the Baptist Church used puppets and music to get the point across, and keep the dream alive.

“For this generation, if we don’t leave a legacy, if we don’t train them and we don’t keep the story going then they won’t remember what we all had to go through,” explained Rev .Gwendolyn Green. “What Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. went through to make this day a reality.”

“It’s very important to make sure we remember what happened so we don’t make the same mistakes that other people did,” said Xavier Copeland.

The 13-year-old stood tall in front of the crowd at the May River Theatre, reading his own speech about why Dr. King’s message resonated with him.

“Don’t look at how people look, pay attention to how they are. Get to know somebody,” said Xavier.

Naomi Campbell is quickly becoming someone to know — a fifth grader who believes her generation needs to step up.

“You really have to tell people that you can always do something to change your community, and if you see something wrong you should do something about it,” said Naomi.

The program then went to the streets where kids of all ages marched proudly.

“There are so many leaders that are this age,” said Bluffton Mayor Lisa Sulka. “And they have learned over the decades from my generation to them, that speaking up is OK.”

Marching through the streets, smiling and representing a generation that is starting to understand why Dr. King’s legacy was important then — and their work is still important now.

“If you are a young person and you start to change and you keep doing that your entire life, that’s a huge accomplishment,” said Naomi.

The entire event finished with food and a community celebration at Oyster Factory Park.

More than 100 people attended or marched during Monday’s festivities.