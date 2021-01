SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Blessings In A Book Bag presents it’s 9th Annual MLK Walk It Out event Saturday, January 16.

Organizers ask the public to join them as they celebrate the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

The walk takes place at Daffin Park from noon to 2:00 p.m.

Registration starts at 11am.

Registration costs $30 for adults and $15 for children.

Registration comes with a t-shirt and a mask.

The event will follow social distancing guidelines and all attendees must wear masks.