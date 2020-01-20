Statesboro hosts 2020 MLK Day Parade

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — A decades-long tradition continued Monday afternoon in Bulloch County as dozens of community members took part in the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Observance Day Parade.

Local groups, organizations and people of all ages came out on a chilly afternoon, on foot and by vehicle, to honor the civil rights leader on Jan. 20.

The parade procession departed down North Main Street in Statesboro at 2 p.m., eventually wrapping up at Luetta Moore Park.

Parade Coordinator Carlos Brown told News 3 that the local parade has come a long way since its beginnings over 35 years ago.

“This parade started as people just walking to remember Dr. King, but it has grown into a full-blown parade, and it’s important every year that we do this because people need to be reminded,” Brown said.

“People tend to forget, and then the young people don’t know about it, so this is a learning situation for them,” he added.

Brown said he hoped for a diverse crowd to show up at the parade, and people of a variety of backgrounds either participated in the event or came to watch from the sidewalks as the creative floats traveled through town.

“[Diversity] is important, because we need diversity in any community,” Brown said.

“Any community is stronger when we have diversity in it.”

View the photo gallery below for highlights from Statesboro’s MLK Day Parade.