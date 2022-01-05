Savannah MLK parade to return after pandemic pause

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – After a year without the celebration, the MLK Observance Day Association parade is returning to Savannah’s streets.

Marching bands, floats and classic cars will hit the road at 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 17, in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Due to the pandemic, the MLK Observance Day Association has cut the size of the parade in half to 150 entries. And while many of the typical celebratory events have been put on hold this year, organizers have planned a few with safety in mind.

The 2022 parade marshals will be announced at an abbreviated reception on Saturday, Jan. 15. The location of the event is still pending, but the start time is set for 2 p.m.

Following the parade on Monday, the MLK Observance Day Association will host a “We Are One” concert at the Unitarian Universalist Church (311 East Harris St. by Troupe Square) featuring Jacqueline Hamilton, Kim Polote, Huxsie Scott and Cynthia Utterbach.

Organizers say all attendees must be fully vaccinated.

This year, the association has partnered with J.C. Lewis Primary Health Care for a vaccine clinic on Martin Luther King Jr. Day during the festivities. The community will have an opportunity to get vaccinated or boosted at the Tremont Temple Baptist Church (415 W Park Ave.) parking lot.

The parade was most recently held in January 2020, just before the pandemic hit the Hostess City.

Last year, in lieu of any in-person events, the association focused on its MLK Giving Campaign to provide funds for their King Memorial Scholarship and Community Giveback Programs. Organizers say they’ll continue to support local children this year through the scholarship and community programs.

So far, only one MLK parade in the area — Hilton Head’s annual event — has been canceled due to COVID concerns.