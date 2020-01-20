Savannah celebrates MLK Day with helping hands

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – MLK Day is the only federal holiday that is designated as a national day of service. People across the country, and here in Savannah, called today “a day on, not a day off.”

Volunteers at the Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club were busy at work celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a day full of service.

Each year, the Boys & Girls Club of America chooses a local club to transform. This year’s choice was Frank Callen. Jim Clark, the national president, said they chose Savannah’s club because of its “tremendous” impact in the community.

“This is about preparing the next generation of the workforce, having jobs ready with essential skills which we so desperately need in the 21st century which is what we are doing today. New technology, new computer equipment, new programs, refreshing the whole building, transforming it so it’s a world class experience for the youth,” Clark said.

Ronald McGee, the Senior Manager of Government Affairs for Comcast, said they were excited to help improve the community club.

“Today we are happy to present this check to the Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club for 10,000 dollars to be able to buy computers, supplies. We want to kind of help bridge the gap in the digital divide,” McGee said.

Volunteers poured into the center eager to help. Frank Callen’s Executive Director, Vincent Delmonte, said the day of service follows the precedent set by King–using the holiday to serve and improve the lives of each child who will walk through the club’s doors.

“We’re doing a lot of cleaning, we’re doing a lot of painting, and then this afternoon we’ll be bringing in all new computers. Things change so quickly, you know and through Comcast’s generosity and the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, we’ll be able to make sure the kids are not being left behind with the digital divide,” Delmonte stated.

The Boys & Girls Club National President said the service each club renders, can be life changing.

“54 percent of our alumni say that the club not only changed their life, but saved their life. They wouldn’t be here today if it wasn’t for their boys and girls club,” Clark said.