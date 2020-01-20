Savannah celebrates at MLK Parade

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Hundreds lined the streets in Savannah Monday to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

“Hello, hello!”, said Savannah Mayor Van Johnson as he engaged with the crowd and walked with other city council members.

Johnson says he hopes to not only represent the city but to have a part in making dreams for the future come true.

“This drives me even more to really be able to recreate this day in situations across our city,” said Johnson. “It’s good for us to come together and honor Dr. King but then when the day is over we usually go back to our separate places across the city.”

Johnson says he hopes to create ways to every to be together because what “happens on one side of the city affects us all.”

Hundreds like Lisa Harrison showed up to be part of the day and remember the legacy that inspired it.

“This day means a lot to a lot of Americans and so we want to keep that fellowship and that joy and try to do our very best. Love is the answer,” Harrison said.

Erica Johnson told us she is “proud in that Savannah is honoring Dr. King and that we can just remember and reflect on the past and hopefully have a better and (more) positive future.”

Georgia’s 1st district Congressman Buddy Carter marched in the parade and told us “Dr. King’s message of love and peace still resonates today.”

Yet many say from economics to crime to divisions in the country, the work inspired by King must continue.

“I guess it’s dedication to one another,” said Harrison. “Dedication to my neighbor, my friend, you know that’s the only way you can really reach one another is to show the love between each other that’s what I see and so today is a great celebration for that.”