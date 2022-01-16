Rep. Carl Gilliard hosts weekend of events in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – At Saint Philip Monumental AME, one of the oldest places of worship in Savannah, District 162 Rep. Rev. Carl Gilliard is carrying on a weekend full of events to honor the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“This is one of the oldest churches in North America, this is a monumental church, St. Phillip monumental, and to come here during the celebration of Dr. King’s birthday with one of the last two matriarchs of the King family, 90 years young, Dr. Naomi King, it’s a very defining moment,” said Rep. Gilliard. “It gives us a reminder of where we need to go. We can look back at the legacy of Dr. King and the movement, but now we have so much more work to do.”

Joined by Naomi King, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s sister-in-law, who worked closely with the King’s and played a monumental role in the strategies behind the civil rights movement.

“I think the time that we’re in in America right now, going back to the voting rights act of 1965, now we got to renew it. We’re fighting for the George Floyd bill, the John Lewis Bill, so it’s a reminder that we still have movement to go,” explained Gilliard.

King called Saturday’s statue dedication ceremony on River Street to honor to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. a huge honor. Marking the first and only monument in Savannah honoring the late Dr. king.

“Misses King was so delighted to be here because of the unveiling of the statue of Dr. King. She said, this is what I want life to come to, so I can become a witness that at last, Dr. King is recognized everywhere in the world because of what he stands for, nonviolence,” said Babs Onabanjo, President of the A.D. King Foundation.

Gilliard also hosted a V.I.P. screening of the documentary, “The Power Pen”, at the Jepson Museum in Savannah, and plans to host several radio shows about the life of Dr. King across various local stations on Monday, the official MLK holiday.