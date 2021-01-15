Observance Day Association hosts MLK Giving Campaign

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – For more than 40 years, the Martin Luther King Jr. Observance Day Association in Savannah has honored the great legacy of the civil rights leader.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, the group has suspended most events for the 42nd annual celebration, including the MLK Day parade downtown.

But the association will still honor local graduating seniors and 501c3 Giveback recipients virtually through their MLK Giving Campaign.

“Last year was a trying one for all of us, but we are still committed to keep Dr. Kings’ dream alive. With the assistance of our like-minded community partners like you!” a statement from the Observance Day Association reads.

Through the end of January, organizers are inviting sponsors, supporters and community members to consider donating to their cause. Funds raised will help provide for their King Memorial Scholarship and Community Giveback Programs.

“Regardless of the things that separate us, we have more things in common with one another,” the Observance Day Association stated. “Let us focus on non-violence, race relations, and equal rights for us all.”

Donations can be mailed or dropped off at their office at 1206 MLK Jr. Blvd., Savannah, GA 31415.

WSAV is proud to once again partner with the Martin Luther King Jr. Observance Day Association. In lieu of airing the parade, we will honor Dr. King with a one-hour TV special starting Monday at 11 a.m.

