SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah MLK Observance Day Association will be holding its first parade since 2020.

The event is set to take place throughout the city’s Historic District at 10 a.m. on Martin Luther King Jr. Day — Monday, Jan. 16.

Deborah Adams, president of the MLK Observance Day Association, said it’s exciting to be back with a parade in full capacity.

“We were going to be happy with just 150 because we’re coming out of a pandemic, but we’re going back full force,” Adams told News 3.

The Association has already announced its parade grand marshals: State Rep. Carl Gilliard and Carolyn Blackshear.

Outside of the parade, the Association will also be hosting its Citywide Memorial Worship Service on Sunday, Jan. 15 and a jazz concert with the Savannah State Concert Choir on Monday, Jan 16 at 2 p.m.

“We’re just hoping that the community will come out and support us,” Adams said.