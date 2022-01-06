Memorial march, Black Excellence Ball to mark MLK Day in Bluffton

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – A weekend of activities will mark the life of Martin Luther King Jr. in Bluffton.

The Bluffton MLK Observance Committee is hosting its 4th annual Black Excellence Ball on Friday, Jan. 14, with a daylong celebration the following Monday.

Tickets are on sale now for the formal Black Excellence Ball at the Northridge Event Venue. Hosted by WSAV News 3’s Tina Tyus-Shaw, the event will feature an award ceremony along with performances from Gullah entertainer Q Smalls, CJ the DJ, The Promised Land Band and other special guests.

Cocktail hour is set for 5:30 p.m., with the “Midnight Masquerade” happening from 6:30 p.m. to midnight.

Interested guests should be advised of the event’s COVID-19 protocol (see below) and can visit eventbrite.com for tickets.

Bluffton’s MLK Day celebration will kick off at noon on Monday, Jan. 17, with the Memorial Program at May River Theatre. Community members will gather for performances from local church youth groups, dance schools and more.

Following the program, a march will be held from Pritchard Street to Bluffton Oyster Factory Park on Wharf Street. The Bluffton MLK Observance Committee encourages anyone and everyone to bring posters and participate.

The weekend events will culminate with a community celebration and Gullah Market at Oyster Factory Park from 3 to 7 p.m.

“We will continue to build on King’s vision to bridge gaps within our communities, and to foster greater dialogue and commitment to one another,” the association stated.

Those interested in volunteering for the events should email blufftonmlk@yahoo.com.