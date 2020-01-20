Martin Luther King Jr. Observance Day parade highlights

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV)— Lots of locals took to social media to share photos, videos, and messages from along the MLK parade route.

Savannah Fire shared a photo with the Savannah City Council.

Savannah Fire & The Savannah City Council at the MLK Day Parade @cityofsavannah pic.twitter.com/mytZH4uYOT — Savannah Fire Department (@savannahfire) January 20, 2020

“Life's most persistent and urgent question is, 'What are you doing for others?’” -Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.@cityofsavannah pic.twitter.com/m97bq3wOye — Savannah Fire Department (@savannahfire) January 20, 2020

The City of Savannah also tweeted a few photos of Savannah Officers.

Mayor Van Johnson marched alongside Aldermen Nick Palumbo, Kurtis Purtee, and councilmembers, riding on a float.

Some more faces of the Savannah community out braving the cold weather to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. this morning >>> pic.twitter.com/ioz0qLfSMP — WSAV News 3 (@WSAV) January 20, 2020

We also have some great photos from Tina Tyus-Shaw and Andrew Davis. They were representing WSAV in the Savannah and Hilton Head parades.

Big turnout for MLK parade on Hilton Head today to honor Dr Martin Luther King. @wsav pic.twitter.com/lJTWI4jEm2 — Andrew Davis (@WSAVAndrewD) January 20, 2020