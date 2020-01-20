Martin Luther King Jr. Observance Day parade highlights

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV)— Lots of locals took to social media to share photos, videos, and messages from along the MLK parade route.
Savannah Fire shared a photo with the Savannah City Council.
The City of Savannah also tweeted a few photos of Savannah Officers.
Mayor Van Johnson marched alongside Aldermen Nick Palumbo, Kurtis Purtee, and councilmembers, riding on a float.
We also have some great photos from Tina Tyus-Shaw and Andrew Davis. They were representing WSAV in the Savannah and Hilton Head parades.