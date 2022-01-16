Local organizers honor MLK through acts of service

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — In response to rising COVID-19 cases, many MLK celebrations have been canceled or postponed, including Savannah’s annual parade.

Just yesterday, Chatham County set a single-day COVID case record for the second day in a row.

Despite these cancellations, local organizers found another way to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s life and legacy.

“We just tried to figure out, what can we do for Martin Luther King’s holiday, what can we do for his birthday,” says MonaLisa Monroe, the event organizer and the president of the Garden City Housing Team.

These cancelations didn’t stop local organizers from honoring Dr. King, instead, they did it through serving others.

“I chose to do a cleanup in my community, so that’s what we’re here doing,” Monroe said. “We’re just picking up trash along the way and then we’re also helping the neighborhoods keep their yards clean as well.”

Volunteers saying helping others is a great way to remember Dr. King.

“Any opportunity to help the community, and this wonderful day to celebrate this wonderful man, Martin Luther King Jr, we’re down for,” says Monroe.

Monroe partnered with the United Way of the Coastal Empire for today’s cleanup, which had several community members in attendance.