Hilton Head MLK Committee for Justice to host driving parade, online programs

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – The Hilton Head MLK Committee has teamed up with community members to present a weeklong online program surrounding Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 18.
This Thursday through Tuesday, the committee has planned online sessions, celebrations, religious ceremonies, musical performances and a driving parade.
Other than the cemetery clean up and parade on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, organizers have kept the program online due to COVID-19.
Links for the events listed below will be shared on the Hilton Head MLK Committee’s Facebook page.
Thursday, Jan. 14
- 6 p.m. – Ecumenical Service (music, speakers, words of worship)
Friday, Jan. 15
- 6:30 p.m. – Shabbat Service (streamed live from Congregation Beth Yam)
Saturday, Jan. 16
- 8 a.m. – Service Project drive-thru breakfast at All Saints Episcopal Church
- 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Service Project: In-person Cleanup of Historic Gullah Cemeteries
- Jenkins Island Cemetery (45 William Hilton Parkway/Jenkins Road)
- Amelia White Cemetery (95 Squire Pope Road, adjacent to the two-acre Green’s Shell Enclosure)
- Spanish Wells Cemetery (30 Oak Marsh Drive)
- Registration required through Eventbrite
- Wear a mask and stay 6 feet apart
- 1 p.m. – “Alex Brown, Ward 1 Councilman and His Plans for Good Trouble”
- 2 p.m. – “You Must Raise Your Voice To Be Heard” with Cathy McClellan, retired attorney and Co-chair of Lowcountry Diversity Council
- 3 p.m. – “Landmark Civil Rights Legislation” with Judge Wynn
- 4 p.m. – “Civic Engagement – Get Involved!” with Dr. Patricia Felton-Montgomery, President of the League of Women Voters (Hilton Head and Bluffton) and Director for Racial Justice for the South Carolina League of Women Voters
- 5 p.m. – “Voting Rights Education” with Nathan Campbell, May River High School
- 7 p.m. – “Preparing for and Succeeding in College” with Desiree Bailey, Deahn Holmes, Chynna Sneed and Walter Wheeler (roundtable moderated by Isabella Miller and Andrina Jean)
Sunday, Jan. 17
- 11 a.m. – “Words From Pastor Alston” with Rev. Edward B. Alston , Queen Chapel A.M.E. Church
- 12 p.m. – “Successive Modeling” with Ibrahim ‘Abdul-Malik, Masjid Jihad Community
- 1 p.m. – “COVID-19 and Our Physical and Emotional Well-being” with Dr. Barbara Meyer, EdD, psychologist
- 2 p.m. – “Good Trouble in the Context of the Seven Principles of Unitarian Universalism” with Rev. Charlie Tyler, Unitarian Universalist Church
- 3 p.m. – “Town of Hilton Head Island Gullah-Geechee Land and Cultural Preservation Task Force” with Caroline McVitty, attorney and task force member
- 4 p.m. – “There Are Layers to This: Understanding Health Disparities” with Dafina Ward, Executive Director of The Southern AIDS Coalition
- 5 p.m. – “Driving Out Hatred” with Rise Prince, community advocate
Monday, Jan. 18
- 10 a.m. – Driving Parade on Hilton Head
- Led by sheriff’s car and fire trucks
- Start lining up at 9:15 a.m.
- Depart from Hilton Head High School parking lot
- Must remain in cars
- 1 p.m. – MLK Day Celebration (music, speakers, words of worship)
- 2 p.m. – “What Would MLK Do: The Myths and Misconceptions of King’s Legacy” with Ahmad Ward, Executive Director of Historic Mitchelville Freedom Park
- 3 p.m. – “Gullah Series: Get To Know the Gullah Museum of Hilton Head” with Dr. Louise Miller Cohen, Founder/Director of The Gullah Museum of Hilton Head
- 4 p.m. – “Past and Present at Penn Center” with Victoria Smalls, Director of Penn Center National Historic Landmark District
Tuesday, Jan. 19
- 10 a.m. – “Building a Beloved Community” (Sandalwood Community Food Pantry) with Rev. Dr. Nannette Pierson, Founder and Director of Sandalwood Community Food Pantry
- 11 a.m. – “Building a Beloved Community” (Hilton Head Deep Well Project) with Sandy Gillis, Executive Director of Hilton Head Deep Well Project
- 12 p.m. – “Gullah Series: An Interview With Gullah Elder Mother Rivers” with Ethel Rivers, a Gullah elder believed to be the oldest living person born on Hilton Head Island
- 1 p.m. – “Ensuring That Everyone Feels Safe and Respected Within Beaufort County Schools” with Dr. Frank Rodriguez, Superintendent of Beaufort County Schools
- 2 p.m. – “Supporting Local Students Through the Student Tech Connect Fund” with Jackie Rosswurm, PhD, Interim President and CEO of Community Foundation of the Lowcountry
- 3 p.m. – “Gullah Series: A Sense of Self and Place: Unmasking My Gullah Cultural Heritage” with Dr. Emory Campbell, author and community leader
- 4 p.m. – “What Diversity Looks Like” with Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue
