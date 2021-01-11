Hilton Head MLK Committee for Justice to host driving parade, online programs

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – The Hilton Head MLK Committee has teamed up with community members to present a weeklong online program surrounding Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 18.

This Thursday through Tuesday, the committee has planned online sessions, celebrations, religious ceremonies, musical performances and a driving parade.

Other than the cemetery clean up and parade on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, organizers have kept the program online due to COVID-19.

Links for the events listed below will be shared on the Hilton Head MLK Committee’s Facebook page.

Thursday, Jan. 14

6 p.m. – Ecumenical Service (music, speakers, words of worship)

Friday, Jan. 15

6:30 p.m. – Shabbat Service (streamed live from Congregation Beth Yam)

Saturday, Jan. 16

8 a.m. – Service Project drive-thru breakfast at All Saints Episcopal Church

9 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Service Project: In-person Cleanup of Historic Gullah Cemeteries Jenkins Island Cemetery (45 William Hilton Parkway/Jenkins Road) Amelia White Cemetery (95 Squire Pope Road, adjacent to the two-acre Green’s Shell Enclosure) Spanish Wells Cemetery (30 Oak Marsh Drive) Registration required through Eventbrite Wear a mask and stay 6 feet apart

1 p.m. – “Alex Brown, Ward 1 Councilman and His Plans for Good Trouble”

2 p.m. – “You Must Raise Your Voice To Be Heard” with Cathy McClellan, retired attorney and Co-chair of Lowcountry Diversity Council

3 p.m. – “Landmark Civil Rights Legislation” with Judge Wynn

4 p.m. – “Civic Engagement – Get Involved!” with Dr. Patricia Felton-Montgomery, President of the League of Women Voters (Hilton Head and Bluffton) and Director for Racial Justice for the South Carolina League of Women Voters

5 p.m. – “Voting Rights Education” with Nathan Campbell, May River High School

7 p.m. – “Preparing for and Succeeding in College” with Desiree Bailey, Deahn Holmes, Chynna Sneed and Walter Wheeler (roundtable moderated by Isabella Miller and Andrina Jean)

Sunday, Jan. 17

11 a.m. – “Words From Pastor Alston” with Rev. Edward B. Alston , Queen Chapel A.M.E. Church

12 p.m. – “Successive Modeling” with Ibrahim ‘Abdul-Malik, Masjid Jihad Community

1 p.m. – “COVID-19 and Our Physical and Emotional Well-being” with Dr. Barbara Meyer, EdD, psychologist

2 p.m. – “Good Trouble in the Context of the Seven Principles of Unitarian Universalism” with Rev. Charlie Tyler, Unitarian Universalist Church

3 p.m. – “Town of Hilton Head Island Gullah-Geechee Land and Cultural Preservation Task Force” with Caroline McVitty, attorney and task force member

4 p.m. – “There Are Layers to This: Understanding Health Disparities” with Dafina Ward, Executive Director of The Southern AIDS Coalition

5 p.m. – “Driving Out Hatred” with Rise Prince, community advocate

Monday, Jan. 18

10 a.m. – Driving Parade on Hilton Head Led by sheriff’s car and fire trucks Start lining up at 9:15 a.m. Depart from Hilton Head High School parking lot Must remain in cars

1 p.m. – MLK Day Celebration (music, speakers, words of worship)

2 p.m. – “What Would MLK Do: The Myths and Misconceptions of King’s Legacy” with Ahmad Ward, Executive Director of Historic Mitchelville Freedom Park

3 p.m. – “Gullah Series: Get To Know the Gullah Museum of Hilton Head” with Dr. Louise Miller Cohen, Founder/Director of The Gullah Museum of Hilton Head

4 p.m. – “Past and Present at Penn Center” with Victoria Smalls, Director of Penn Center National Historic Landmark District

Tuesday, Jan. 19