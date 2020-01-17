Get to know the 2020 MLK Observance Day Parade Marshals

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Two of the community’s most dedicated servants will be honored on Jan. 20 with the duties of leading Savannah’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Observance Day Parade.

Maxine Patterson and Lt. John A. White, both lifelong residents of Savannah, have been selected as marshals for the 2020 parade.

For Patterson, who runs the Maxine Patterson School of Dance, 2020 marks an amazing milestone.

She has taught young dancers in Savannah over the past 50 years.

The dance instructor says she has instructed between 3,000 and 4,000 students throughout her esteemed career.

She tells News 3 that the honor feels “very special.”

“I never dreamed that would happen, and I’m very excited,” Patterson said.

She added that some of her dance students gave her gifts when they found out that she was a parade marshal.

“A lot of my students and some of my teachers came to the reception when the honorees were introduced,” Patterson said. “My rabbi introduced me and said some very nice things.”

Lt. John A. White was one of the Original Nine African American police officers to serve the city at the Savannah Police Department.

He was the first of the nine to be sworn in, making him not only the first black police officer in Savannah — but in the state of Georgia.

White had previously participated in the MLK Observance Day parade as part of the Original Nine.

“It’s an honor now at 95 years old to participate again,” he shared with News 3. “I can’t walk like I used to, but I’m sure gonna ride!,” he laughed.

White also served as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s bodyguard during his Savannah visits.

“I view Lt. White as a trailblazer, not just for African Americans who have entered this profession, but a trailblazer for the entire law enforcement profession,” Savannah Police Department Chief of Police Roy Minter told News 3.

Carolyn Blackshear, president of the MLK Observance Day Association, said the marshals were chosen by the Association’s honorees committee.

The committee is responsible for selecting outstanding citizens in Savannah’s community “who look like and who act like what Dr. King taught us, and who are always putting everyone else before them.”

“Both of these individuals have been serving this community for more than 50 years, and we thought it would be nice to honor them individually as our celebration honorees, which is our 41st celebration,” Blackshear told News 3.

Get to know the 2020 MLK Observance Day Parade Marshals

Maxine Patterson

The oldest of five children, Savannah native Maxine Patterson began dance lessons at the age of five.

Patterson kept at it, and by the time she was nine years old, she’d told her parents exactly what she’d hoped to do with her life — she wanted to teach others the art.

Now, 50 years later, Patterson continues to share her passion for dance with younger generations.

“I never really wanted to become a professional,” Patterson said. “I did dance in our local ballet company when I was a teenager and young adult, but I never wanted to do that; I’ve always wanted to teach children, and let them love dance as much as I do.”

Patterson got her start as a dance instructor at age 10 by assisting her dance teacher with lessons.

In her late teens, she began teaching some of her instructor’s classes solo, and in the fall of 1969, she started teaching her own classes.

“Word of mouth is definitely the best advertising,” Patterson said.

That’s how she let people know that she was teaching classes at the West Broad YMCA, Unitarian Universalist Church, Asbury United Methodist Church and the Greek Commercial Building, before moving into her own studio at Lincoln and 39th streets in 1985.

“When I first started teaching, it was all black students,” she said.

Before she got her own studio, African American students would join the classes led by Patterson and her dance instructor.

I am teaching a lot of second-generation kids, and that really makes me feel good, it makes me feel like I did something right all those years.” MAXINE PATTERSON, LONGTIME SAVANNAH DANCE INSTRUCTOR

“At that time, if their parents were to call most of the dance studios in Savannah, they would be told that the classes were full, and they weren’t accepting children,” Patterson said.

“One of the parents came to me and asked if I would start classes at the May Street Y, and that’s how I started with the children that I teach,” she said, adding that today, between 90 and 95 percent of the children she teaches are black.

One day, a close friend with children enrolled in private school told Patterson she wanted her kids to dance at a studio where they would not only be around other white children, Patterson said.

“They integrated my studio, and then it just kind of grew from there,” she said.

During her career, Patterson has also taught at Gadsden Elementary, Heard Elementary, Jacob G. Smith Elementary, the Jewish Educational Alliance, Maggie’s Morning School and the Pooler Recreation Center.

She and her other qualified dance instructors — four of whom are former students — teach children aged three and up at the Maxine Patterson School of Dance, where students learn styles like jazz, hip-hop, lyrical and point.

“I enjoy ballet and tap,” Patterson said. “Ballet is the base of all other genres of dance, and if a student does ballet well, they can pick up whatever genre they want to.”

She shared with News 3 that she feels “great” about her 50-year milestone and the impact she’s made in the Savannah community.

“I am teaching a lot of second-generation kids, and that really makes me feel good, it makes me feel like I did something right all those years,” Patterson said.

Lt. John A. White

Lt. John A. White made history as one of the first African American police officers to be sworn into the Savannah Police Department in 1947.

In fact, of the department’s Original Nine black officers, 94-year-old White was the very first to be sworn in, he told News 3.

“Being a mama’s boy and papa’s boy, my mother and father carried me down to city hall, and Mayor [John] Kennedy swore me in while awaiting the other nine, which made me the first Afro-American police officer in the state of Georgia,” said White.

He’s the last-remaining survivor of the Original Nine.

Prior to becoming a police officer and one month after graduating from Alfred E. Beach High School, White enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 1943, where he served 22 months in the South Pacific as a member of the 51st Defense Battalion.

It was the first African American combat outfit. “I was in the first 2,000 Afro-American Marines in America,” White said. “Incidentally, President Obama gave me and 400 others the Congressional Medal of Honor, because we were out of the 20,000 Marines who were enlisted in the Marines from 1942 until 1949.”

After White’s time in the Marines and spending time with his uncle in Nevada, he came home to Savannah, where his mother submitted an application for him at the police department.

“Out of the 60-some applicants who applied for the police job, 16 of us were selected, and out of the 16, nine of us were picked,” White said.

Those black officers were trained in secret.

“People didn’t really want individuals to know that they were training African Americans to become police officers,” Minter said. “[The black officers] were in a very precarious position, because they wanted to prove to the African American community that they weren’t just gophers for the white officers, they weren’t just out there doing things other than law enforcement duties, but they also wanted to prove to the white officers that they could actually do the job out there.”

It’s an honor to wait this long and see the changes that have actually come all over America, locally and nationally.” LT. JOHN A. WHITE, ONE OF SAVANNAH’S “ORIGINAL NINE” POLICE OFFICERS

White told News 3 that he had a “wonderful life as a police officer” after having served over 38 years on the force.

“Six months after we became police officers, the chief of police stated that he wished the other 100 police officers were half as good as the nine of us,” White said, adding that the police chief at the time had died shortly afterward.

The chief had requested that the Original Nine be pallbearers at his funeral, held at Great Methodist Church.

“We took his body out of the hearse, carried it to the steps, but we could not go into the church,” White said, alluding to the period of segregation still impacting America at that time.

“That was our honor, because he requested us,” he said. “It made me feel good.”

White was chosen to be Martin Luther King Jr.’s bodyguard when he came to Savannah.

He tells News 3 that there was once an assassination plot against the civil rights leader in Daffin Park.

“Instead, it rained so hard that we transferred the program from there to St. Paul Church,” White recalled. “That’s what saved him in Savannah. I had several members of the Ku Klux Klan tell me they were glad he was dead, but sorry, because they wanted to kill him in Savannah.”

White said though he enjoyed his time as a police officer, he had other encounters with racism in the community and from fellow white officers.

“I left home as a man, and got back down to the barracks as a ‘boy,’” White said. “It was heartrending. I had some of them curse me and call me everything but a child of God.”

He added that over the years, a number of those individuals have come to apologize to him for their harsh words and actions.

“Probably the most glaring thing is as certified fully commissioned police officers, they still were not allowed to make arrests of white individuals,” Minter said. “Even if they saw a crime that was committed in front of them, in their presence by someone who was white, they would have to get a white officer to make that arrest.”

Minter told News 3 that despite the challenges and what was thrown their way, the Original Nine were determined to excel at their duties and responsibilities.

Of being chosen as one of the MLK Observance Day Parade’s marshals, White said he considers it a real honor.

“It’s an honor to wait this long and see the changes that have actually come all over America, locally and nationally,” White said.

“And if the young people would drop the guns, we can be somewhere,” he said.