Georgia Southern announces 2022 MLK Jr. commemorative events’ speakers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia Southern University announced the names of the speakers for the school’s upcoming 2022 Martin Luther King (MLK) Jr. Celebration Dinners.

Georgia Southern plans to host the events on January 25 in Statesboro and January 26 on the Armstrong Campus in Savannah.

The school announced Rev. Francys Johnson, J.D., (‘01) and Amir-Jamal Touré, J.D., will serve as speakers.

Johnson is a civil rights attorney, public theologian, educator and advocate. Johnson will speak at the MLK Celebration Dinner on the Statesboro Campus.

Touré is the resident scholar for Geechee Kunda Cultural Center and Museum in Riceboro, and a Djeli (chronicler of Gullah Geechee history). Touré will speak at the event on the Armstrong Campus in Savannah.

During the celebration dinners, the Office of Multicultural Affairs (OMA) will hand out inaugural Drum Major of Justice Awards, which will be given to student leaders and student organizations that OMA leadership determine best exemplify MLK’s commitment to social justice.

In addition to the evening events, student, faculty and staff volunteers will join OMA and Office of Leadership and Community Engagement for a weekend of community service from Jan. 15 through Jan. 17 as part of the Eagles in Action: MLK’s Legacy of Service initiative.