ATLANTA (WSAV) — Martin Luther King Day is observed on the third Monday of January and is now in its 55th year of observance.

MLK was born in Atlanta and shot and killed in Memphis in 1968.

“My name is Elisabeth Omilami, the daughter of Hosea Williams, one of MLK’s executive staff members. I am an activist, actress, grandmother, wife.”

Elisabeth Omilami remembers the 1960s well.

“Black Americans just got tired of being oppressed in housing, jobs, education and income.” Black people a needed leader and MLK was a divinely appointed,” Omilami said

This is Fellowship Hall inside Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta. It’s the place where MLK Jr, John Lewis, Andrew Young and Hosea Williams would meet, gather and strategize, while the kids would be downstairs, the parents would pray upstairs and this is also the place where the marchers were fed before the went out to fight for justice.

“This is extremely emotional. I was raised running up and down the stairs here. This is the heart of where the civil rights movement and how it spread nationally from this place,” said Omilami.

King’s message of social change still resonates with Omilami who runs Hosea Feed the Hungry helping Atlanta’s homeless population.

“Each individual has to ask what would I want them to say about me – a great house, a great car or that I helped humanity?

The King Center in Atlanta will honor and celebrate the late Martin Luther King Jr. all weekend long including social change through nonviolence as well as commemorative services and community projects to help the homeless.