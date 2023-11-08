SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The 44th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. parade is set for Monday, Jan. 15, in Savannah.

Presented by the MLK Jr. Observance Day Association, the parade will kick off in downtown Savannah at 10 a.m.

The association is taking applications now until Thursday, Nov. 30, online at mlkingsavannah.com.

Late applications will be accepted from Dec. 1 to 15. Beyond that, applications will face a $50 late fee per unit.

Computers are also available for office at the MLK office, located at 1206 MLK Jr. Blvd.