President Trump, VP Pence visit MLK Jr. Memorial

WASHINGTON (NBC News) - President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence made a surprise visit to the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in Washington Monday morning.

Trump and Pence made the trip on Monday’s federal holiday honoring the Civil Rights leader. The visit was unannounced, with the president not having anything on his public schedule for Monday.

They spent about two minutes at the memorial, laying a wreath at the base and then returning to the White House.

Martin Luther King III, his wife and daughter also visited the memorial Monday. The three of them brought a wreath and stood under the monument posing for pictures for a short while.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. NBC News

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. NBC News

Martin Luther King Jr.’s Memorial site is overseen by the National Park Service, which is currently not being funded due to the partial government shutdown.

The monument has been open in Washington since 2011.