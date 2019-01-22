Lowcountry marches in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) - Hilton Head Island has been honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s message and memory all weekend long.
The Lowcountry has held a variety of events, from prayer breakfasts and memorial speeches to a red carpet gala.
Monday, it was time to take his message and thoughts to the streets for an annual march in the civil rights leader's honor.
About 300 people participated in the one-mile walk through the Island.
Over in Bluffton, it was a similar scene Monday afternoon as dozens came out to walk in Dr. King's memory.
All who took part say its vital to keep his memory alive and his words ring true even for today's generation and beyond.
More News
-
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Local leaders honor MLK legacy and weigh in on racial tensions
- Tokyo court rejects Ex-Nissan chair Ghosn's bail request
- Embiid leads 76ers to 121-93 rout of Harden, Rockets
- Tokyo court says it is rejecting the second bail request from Nissan's ex-chair Carlos Ghosn,