Lowcountry marches in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) - Hilton Head Island has been honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s message and memory all weekend long.

The Lowcountry has held a variety of events, from prayer breakfasts and memorial speeches to a red carpet gala.

Monday, it was time to take his message and thoughts to the streets for an annual march in the civil rights leader's honor.

About 300 people participated in the one-mile walk through the Island.

Over in Bluffton, it was a similar scene Monday afternoon as dozens came out to walk in Dr. King's memory.

All who took part say its vital to keep his memory alive and his words ring true even for today's generation and beyond.