Hilton Head Island hosting 2019 MLK Celebration Weekend

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WSAV) - The Town of Hilton Head is gearing up for their annual Celebration Weekend honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The weekend features a variety of events, from a tribute concert and ball to a worship service and volunteer day.

Check out the full schedule below.

Ecumenical Community Worship Service

-Thursday, Jan. 17 at 7:00 p.m.

-Christ Lutheran Church (829 William Hilton Parkway)

Shabbat at Congregation Beth Yam

-Friday, Jan. 18 at 7:30 p.m.

-4501 Meeting Street

A Special MLK Tribute to the Greats

-Friday, Jan. 19 - Doors at 6:00 p.m. - Show starts at 7:30 p.m.

-Hilton Head Beach & Tennis Resort (40 Folly Field Road)

-Grammy-nominated Alvin Garrett & Billboard charting artist Latrese Bush honor the late great Aretha Franklin & Al Green

-Percentage of proceeds go to Laura Bush’s It’s Better to Give Back Fund which benefits area youth and families

-Tickets: $35 ($40 at door) - Visit here to purchase online

Continental Breakfast for Volunteers

-Saturday, Jan. 19 from 8:00 to 9:00 a.m.

-Central Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church (161 Mathews Drive)

MLK Community Service - Cemetery Cleanup

-Saturday, Jan. 19 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

-Spanish Wells Cemetery

Black Excellence Ball

-Saturday, Jan. 19 from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m.

-Pickney Hall Ballroom (Sun City/Bluffton)

-Red carpet event with a buffet, full cash bar, live music and dancing

-Attire: Formal black-tie

-Tickets: $65/person ($75 at door) - Click here to purchase online

-Call 843-290-2984 for more information on tickets

MLK Memorial March

-Monday, Jan. 21 at 10:00 a.m.

-Parade starts and ends at Hilton Head High School’s parking lot

MLK Memorial Program

-Monday, Jan. 21 at 11:00 a.m.

-Hilton Head High School Seahawk Cultural Center

-Hear musical presentations & watch the presentation of the MLK Community Service Award

Fellowship Luncheon

-Monday, Jan. 21 at 12:30 p.m.

-Hilton Head High School Cafeteria

Those wishing to make a donation for future MLK Celebrations are asked to make checks payable to “Community Foundation of the Lowcountry” with “MLK Fund” on the memo line.