Georgia Power employees honor MLK with Day of Service

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - Georgia Power employees in the area set aside this Martin Luther King Day for their annual Day of Service, giving back to a local organization.

More than 1,000 employees across the state participated in projects. Here in Savannah, employees spent their day off at the Kicklighter Resource Center.

The center is dedicated to helping children and adults with Autism and other developmental and physical disabilities.

Volunteers spread mulch on the playground and cleaned classrooms inside. The group also took the day to pressure wash and paint the building.

The center's director, Stacey Davis, said the help is a welcome relieve that saves time and money.

“It helps us a lot it helps with cost," Davis said. "It helps us to be able to use our money in other places, now that Georgia Power and United Way are helping us.”

Georgia Power employees honor Dr. King every year through service-based projects.