Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree arrives in NYC

NEW YORK (WNBC) – It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in New York City.

The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree arrived in the Big Apple Monday ahead of the 87th tree lighting ceremony.

For over eight decades, the Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center has been a holiday tradition for New Yorkers and visitors alike.

Thousands of people came to greet the 14-ton Norway Spruce, which stands 77 ft. tall. The tree was only 4 ft. tall when it was planted back in 1959.

Workers will cover it with 50,000 multicolored lights and crown it with the iconic Swarovski crystal star.

The tree will be lit for the first time on Wednesday, Dec. 4. at Rockefeller Plaza. The tree will be on display between West 48th and 51st streets and 5th and 6th avenues.

You can expect that the tree will remain lit through Jan. 17, 2020. A fun fact: on Christmas day, the tree is lit for a full 24 hours.

Visiting hours are daily from 6 a.m. to midnight. The annual tree lighting ceremony is free and open to the public.

