Officers give out candy bars instead of tickets for Christmas

BOISE, Idaho (CNN) – A police department in Idaho is hoping to spread a little extra Christmas cheer along with safety reminders this season.

The Boise Police Department is giving out chocolate bars instead of tickets for the holidays. Drivers with minor violations receive two chocolate bars and a safety message in place of a fine.

Officers are calling it a “reward fine”. The catch? The driver has to promise they’ll pay one of the chocolate bars forward to someone they think could use one.

The holidays don’t exempt drivers from following the rules, but officers say it lets Boise Police connect with their community while keeping them safe.

“That positive interaction we have with them is an opportunity for us to help educate them on being aware of their driving and being safe drivers,” one officer said.

After Christmas, the real tickets will return.