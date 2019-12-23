Jeff Davis second-graders perform ‘Old Town Road’ Christmas remix

HAZLEHURST, Ga. (WSAV) – Jeff Davis Primary School students performed a never-before-heard song at their annual Christmas concert this year.

“Old North Pole” is JDPS second-graders’ version of the hit song “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus.

The school said the students wanted to sing the original during the concert because they love it so much. Instead, they decided to collaborate with their music teacher, Mrs. Kelly, to create the holiday version.

JDPS shared the music video to Facebook on Saturday.

Parents and friends of JDPS called the performance “adorable” and “awesome” in Facebook comments. The video has been shared over 70 times.

Mariah Carey might have some competition this holiday season!