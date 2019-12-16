Gift wrap cut short? Viral hack might help

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Have you every carefully cut a piece of wrapping paper only to find it’s just short of covering the entire gift?

According to a video going viral on Twitter, there’s an easy gift wrap hack to solve that problem.

“You’ve got to be kidding me. After all these years…” Chuck B tweeted Sunday along with the video.

You've got to be kidding me. After all these years… pic.twitter.com/dhNgjCVzeG — Chuck B (@chUckbUte) December 15, 2019

The clip, just seven seconds long, shows someone struggling to make a piece of wrapping paper fit around a box and meet neatly on the other side.

But by simply rotating the box diagonally on the square piece of paper and folding in the pointed corners — the gift is covered.

“This is the best info I’ve had all year,” one person tweeted.

“Geometry teachers everywhere smile,” another user replied.

“I’m mesmerized purely because I cannot wrap a gift neatly and properly to save my life,” WSAV’s own Ben Katko tweeted.

It appears the gift wrapping video clip is part of a larger compilation posted by Blossom, a digital platform that shares “do it yourself” and lifestyle content.

But the method itself seems to have been around for quite a while.

A YouTube video posted in 2011 shows a woman named May diagonally wrapping a gift; a tactic she says is derived from a Japanese wrapping method.

Still, many are just now finding the hack for the very first time. Chuck B’s tweet has been reshared 47,000 times and counting with hundreds of comments thanking him for the advice.