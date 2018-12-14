WSAV’s Holiday Hope toy donations on their way to deserving kids

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s been another great season of Holiday Hope in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Thursday night, WSAV held two final events to wrap up our annual campaign.

Tina Tyus-Shaw, Ben Senger and Kris Allred were at the Savannah Bananas Plaza and Andrew Davis and Stassy Olmos were out at the Walmart in Hardeeville.

All toys collected will be given to deserving children through Savannah’s Salvation Army and Bluffton Self Help.

It’s been a team effort all season long with donations big and small.

The Antique Automobile Club presented a $3,000 check to the Salvation Army.

Mark Grainger, with Savannah and Lowcountry Honda Dealers, and his employees contributed.

“We had dress down Friday, and our employees came in and wore blue jeans and jerseys of their favorite sports team. They were allowed to do that as long as they brought in a toy for the Holiday Hope campaign, and that was very successful,” said Grainger.

Moments before the WSAV team wrapped up at Grayson Stadium, Dianetta Williams delivered tons of toys in memory of her mother Michelle Johns who donated for years.

“It’s fantastic to meet those people who have faith in your program, the Salvation Army and all the sponsors to bring things in to know that it’s going to get to kids that are in need this holiday season. To be a part of that conduit of love and kindness is a great place to be,” said Major Paul Egan.

Be sure to tune in to WSAV on Monday — we’ll be out shopping for even more toys, thanks to generous monetary donations.

From the team at WSAV to you, thank you for supporting our 20th annual Holiday Hope campaign.