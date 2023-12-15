SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – For the last four weeks, WSAV has partnered with local organizations and businesses for our annual Holiday Hope campaign.

Across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, WSAV viewers donated new and unwrapped toys to make sure every local child has a gift this Christmas.

“From all of us at WSAV, we want to wish you a very Merry Christmas and say thank you for supporting Holiday Hope,” said WSAV General Manager David Hart.

“Any time we have a community campaign where we ask the community to turn out, they show up and show up in force,” he added.

A special thank you to the Salvation Army, Bluffton Self Help, the U.S. Marines and all of our community partners. You made Holiday Hope a success!