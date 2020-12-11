WSAV takes our Holiday Hope shopping spree online

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The pandemic has changed the way we do a lot of things this year, including WSAV’s annual Holiday Hope shopping spree.

Instead of browsing the aisles, this year we browsed online.

From basketballs and Barbie dolls to scooters and bikes, our team picked out $5,000 worth of presents for children in our area.

There is still time for you to give. Visit here for a full list of drop-off locations or join us Monday, Dec. 14, from 4 to 6:30 p.m. for our only in-person event of the holiday season. The Holiday Hope Finale will take place at Grayson Stadium on Victory Drive, right across from the WSAV-TV studios.

Stop by with an unwrapped toy and wave “hello” to Santa Claus and the WSAV News 3 team.

A huge thanks to our partners at Bluffton Self Help and the Salvation Army of Savannah who will be distributing toys soon.