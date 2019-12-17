WSAV spends $2,000 on presents to go to Holiday Hope families

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – WSAV wrapped up the Holiday Hope toy drive with a huge shopping trip Monday night.

Tina Tyus-Shaw, Kim Gusby and Ben Senger joined by friends and family as they hit the aisles at Walmart on Highway 17.

They group of merry shoppers focused on older children 12 and up to spend $2,000 donated to holiday hope.

Kim, Ben and Tina purchased items like bikes, scooters, art supplies and games.

“We sure do appreciate being a part of this. It’s fun to be in the midst of those who love their community and love their neighbors and those who need it most. And that’s exactly where the Salvation Army lands and it’s a joy to be a part of,” explained Major Paul Egan of the Salvation Army.

All of those items were taken to the Salvation Army gym to be sorted.

Later this week, parents in need will be able to go shopping for their children among the items.

