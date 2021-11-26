WSAV prepares for another season of Holiday Hope

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – What are we thankful for this holiday? WSAV is thankful we can help our community with the Holiday Hope toy drive!

This week members of the WSAV team enjoyed putting together some of this year’s drop boxes.

The Holiday Hope program is getting ready for another year.

Our mission is to ensure every child in our area wakes up with gifts under the tree on Christmas morning.

Toy donation collection will start Saturday, Nov. 27, at select Walmart, Brown Arrowhead Clinic, 4m Metals, Savannah & Lowcountry Honda Dealers and Pride Pools locations.

The toy drive will continue through Tuesday, Dec. 14.

Families can apply and learn more at WSAV.com/HolidayHope!