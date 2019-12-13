Wrapping up WSAV’s annual Holiday Hope toy drive

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – WSAV wrapped up our Holiday Hope toy drive Thursday — and soon toys for kids across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry will be wrapped up too.

WSAV’s annual campaign focuses on providing toys for families in need to make sure no child is without a present this holiday season.

As in year’s past, WSAV partnered with The Salvation Army and Bluffton Self Help to help families apply for the campaign and make sure they get those gifts ahead of the holidays.

“It’s just been so amazing to see people come and donate toys,” said WSAV’s Tina Tyus-Shaw. “It’s just something that we love. Absolutely our favorite time of year.”

Donations really did come out in full force this year. Last Friday, WSAV viewers helped Coastal Sunrise anchor Ben Katko “Stuff the Bus” full of toy donations. In less than 24 hours, every seat on a school bus was full of gifts.

WSAV has many people to thank for their help in this year’s campaign.

“We have a lot to be grateful tonight, especially the folks from Walmart,” said WSAV’s Ben Senger. “They are 100% all the way into this and doing so much for this community.”

Holiday Hope boxes were set up at area Walmart stores to make it easy for shoppers to donate.

We’d also like to thank Honda Dealers of Savannah and the Lowcountry, The Boathouse and the Savannah Region of Antique Automobile Club of America for their support.

Our team will be making a shopping trip very soon to buy even more toys with monetary donations received.

Lastly, thank you to WSAV viewers for their generous gifts. Those donations will certainly give families some “Holiday Hope.”